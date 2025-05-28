$195M joint venture backs Blue Sky Uranium’s path to production

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO of Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK | OTCQB: BKUCF | FRA: MAL2), discusses the company’s strategic joint venture to fast-track development of the Ivana uranium-vanadium project in Argentina, backed by up to $195M USD in funding toward feasibility and production.

Disseminated on Behalf of: Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Nikolaos Cacos:

Blue Sky Uranium is Argentina’s best-positioned uranium and vanadium company with more than 4,000km2 or 400,000ha of 100% controlled properties.

The Company’s mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring, and advancing a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects towards production, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term, low-cost production.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that has pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina since 1993. The group has been involved with six exceptional mineral deposit discoveries.

The joint venture between Blue Sky and its partner, Corporacion America Group through it’s subsidiary, is to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina.

The JVCO’s first objective is to fund $35 million USD to complete a feasibility study on Ivana and then fund costs and expenditures of up to $160 million USD to develop and construct the project for commercial production.

Currently, these works are being fast-tracked in order to achieve these milestones as quickly as possible.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing uranium and vanadium projects in Argentina. Its flagship Amarillo Grande Project hosts the country’s largest defined uranium resource, with potential for near-term, low-cost production. To learn more about Blue Sky Uranium, visit their website here.