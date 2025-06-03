Investing legends from natural resource sector ready to share first-mover insights at upcoming ‘Rule Symposium’

Trusted by serious investors worldwide, the Rule Symposium continues to grow in reputation and relevance year after year.

The Rule Symposium, one of the resource and commodity sector’s most prestigious, annual investing education events, will be held in Boca Raton, Florida July 7-11, 2025.

The Symposium draws a global mix of investors, thought leaders, and executives seeking actionable insights in resources and commodities.

With a 52-hour program over four days, elite speakers will include Rob McEwen and Randy Smallwood, both of whom have built multibillion-dollar resource companies.

Staking a Claim

Little did those early prospectors know, that the backbreaking hardships and dire risks they endured during the early gold rushes in California, Colorado, Alaska, and the Klondike, would help pave the way for the natural resources and commodities trading markets that would emerge years later. Their pioneering pursuit of safe haven precious metals, and the wildcat exploration of oil fields as well, would demonstrate that natural resources could be efficiently extracted, giving rise to a speculative investment culture and modern-day commodity trading strategies, that would shift global power and drive the rise and fall of economies around the world.

Today, investors interested in anchoring their investments in natural resources don’t need to pan for gold on a Yukon riverbed or take a job as a chainhand on a West Texas oil derrick. Fortunately, there is a widely respected investment ‘outfitter’ that can provide the finest equipment, provisions, and maps, and serve as a seasoned guide for all those modern day ‘prospectors’ looking to achieve first-mover advantage on opportunities to both construct and better grow their resource and commodities-based portfolios.

Launched 25 years ago as the Agora Financial Investment Conference, The Rule Symposium — to be held this year in Boca Raton, Florida, July 7 to 11 — is recognized today as one of the most elite and consequential natural resource education forums in the world. It provides extraordinary programming and presents top leaders from relevant sectors and disciplines, offering attendees invaluable tools, contemporary insights, and actionable recommendations.

It’s an annual gathering that brings together pioneers, players, speculators, technicians, traders, authors, politicians, executives, trendsetters, publishers, exhibitors, and sponsors — along with increasingly diverse, knowledgeable, and sophisticated delegates — who also learn extensively from one another.

And it’s the only such event of its kind in the world that offers attendees (many of them repeat patrons) a 100% money back guarantee if they aren’t completely satisfied with everything they see, hear, and experience.

World-Class Education and Experience

Symposium namesake and host Rick Rule is the founder and president of Rule Investment Media, which educates investors in building personalized investment plans anchored in natural resources and commodities. He is a legendary natural resource investor, speculator, and highly sought-after commentator who began his career in securities more 50 years ago, specializing in agriculture, alternative energy, forestry, oil and gas, mining, and water utilities.

Rule was also the President and CEO of Sprott USA Holdings Inc., a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. He retired from his executive role in 2021 and stepped down from the company’s board in 2023. He is also a co-founder of Battle Bank, a new digital financial institution, where he currently serves as a director.

While still personally investing in multiple debt and equity plays around the world, Rule continues to share his accumulated knowledge and wisdom — and that of his global contemporaries — through his expansive web education platform known as the Rule Classroom. This innovative online forum provides an interactive learning experience to more than 12,000 natural resource investors and speculators year-round through special education series, a monthly newsletter, three to four one-day intensive boot camps, and his long-running annual investing education event, The Rule Symposium.

M1-June03-RuleSymposium-2 The 2024 Gold and Precious Metals Panel: Rick Rule, Joe Cavatoni, Brien Lundin, Peter Grosskopf, and Byron King.

Presented in conjunction with one another, both the Symposium and the Classroom work together for the benefit of on-site attendees, who are also able to access extensive presenter interviews and materials online through the classroom prior to the event and view complete presentation recordings afterward (through to Dec. 31, 2025).

Those who choose to stream the event can join live or on demand and watch all available recorded presentations. Coordinated post-symposium theme discussions in Rule’s online community are also offered for 12 months, further distinguishing the symposium from any other investment forum.

“We give people about 52 hours of very dense programming in 4 days, and we try to leverage that experience by interviewing every single exhibitor and speaker before the Symposium, then posting those interviews online so that our attendees can familiarize themselves with the symposium before they attend and utilize their time there efficiently,” says Rule.

He also emphasizes that Symposium speakers are asked to attend other presentations and personally interact and engage with attendees, instead of staying in their rooms on laptops, and participate in multiple hospitality activities and mixers to provide delegates with additional educational value.

M1-June03-RuleSymposium-3 The 2024 Rule Dinner Cruise. Notable figures include Rick Rule, Joel Litman, and Kerry Stevenson.

Delegates are expected to do their part and work hard, and Rule structures the Symposium so that the programming follows a logical progression, with early sessions working to shape attendees’ macro views in a way that couldn’t possibly be delivered from a journalistic lens. For Rule, macro insights must come directly from players themselves and not from outside observers.

“For instance, this year we’re having David Stockman speak, who ran the Office of Management and Budget under President Reagan, and who wrote a book entitled “The Triumph of Politics”, detailing why the Reagan Revolution failed within six months of the inauguration,” says Rule. “This is a guy who talks about budgets and politics from inside the belly of the beast.”

Rule says that American economist, author, and journalist Nomi Prins is also scheduled to present, and she will be speaking about the morals and structure of Wall Street, not as a journalist, but rather as a former partner at Goldman Sachs.

“We also have Danielle DiMartino Booth talking about the Fed, again, not as a journalist, but rather as a researcher for the Dallas Fed,” says Rule. “And Jim Rickards (the American lawyer, investment banker, media commentator, and author) will be talking about the intersection of Wall Street and Washington, drawing from his experience as general counsel of Long-Term Capital Management, the hedge fund whose failure almost brought down Wall Street.”

Carefully selected and blended to achieve an optimal program of big-picture industry speakers and macro-commentators, The Rule Symposium brings together the best and brightest minds in finance, investment research and natural resources, most of whom are drawn from Rule’s old-school Rolodex: a veritable who’s who in resources and commodities, built over a lifetime of interactions and collaborations.

“Getting in the mind of somebody who has focused 50 or 60 hours a week for 20 years on natural resources is highly valuable,” says Rule.

Living Legends and Contemporary Insights

The Living Legends Panel — comprised of the most consistently successful executives in the mining, exploration, and royalty streaming business — is one of the key highlights of the event, as noted by attendees themselves in post-event feedback surveys. Rule diligently pans through those surveys each year like a prospector looking for glints of gold.

He again relies on the strength of his Rolodex to recruit the Living Legends, smiling as he says there isn’t a single one he hasn’t had a cocktail with over the years, a remark that telegraphs the intense vetting that goes into every aspect of the Symposium’s programming, including speaker and exhibitor selection. Symposium sponsors must also be companies in which Rule is personally invested.

M1-June03-RuleSymposium-4 Daniela Cambone, lead anchor at ITM Trading, joins the stage at the Rule Symposium.

For this year’s Living Legend’s Panel, we have a group of entrepreneurs who have built multibillion-dollar, public natural resource companies from scratch. It isn’t just the stories they tell, but it’s the challenges they encountered, the opportunities that motivated them, and how the experience has made them better investors that’s extremely useful to our attendees… they are players, not salespeople. — Rick Rule, Founder and President of Rule Investment Media

Rule says that the Symposium will emphasize economics and geopolitics as they relate to an investor’s personal portfolio construction, not at some abstract level.

“A slew of forces, including current valuations, the political shift happening in the United States, Canada, and beyond, policy changes from the Trump administration, strong demand from emerging market central banks, falling yields, and more, are all mounting up,” says Rule. “And it’s leading to what could very well mark an historical opportunity in the resource and commodities markets.”

“Everything here, every broad subject, comes back to how can you prepare your portfolio to not merely survive, but rather to thrive in the next 10 years,” added Rule.

To learn more, or to register for this event, visit The Rule Symposium