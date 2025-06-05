ValOre-backed Hatchet Uranium targets discovery in Athabasca Basin

Market One June 5, 2025

Disseminated on Behalf of: ValOre Metals Corp.

Jim Paterson, Chairman & CEO of ValOre Metals (TSXV: VO | OTCQB: KVLQF | FSE: KEQ0), discusses how ValOre and a group of experienced uranium investors have launched Hatchet Uranium Corp. to accelerate exploration and unlock discovery potential in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca region, with plans to go public and leverage AI and historic data.

Jim Paterson

ValOre has partnered with seasoned uranium investors in the formation of Hatchet Uranium Corp. (HUC), to accelerate expiration across HUC’s 97,000-hectare land package, adjacent to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan — one of the world’s leading uranium mining districts.

The timing of HUC’s formation, project portfolio growth, and expiration program led by a highly successful team, all position HUC for discovery at just the right moment in the uranium market cycle.

To accelerate target generation, HUC has tapped into the government of Saskatchewan’s public database of uranium assessment reports, built over many decades of expiration.

To maximize this data, HUC has partnered with VRIFY to leverage its AI-assisted mineral discovery platform, transforming data sets into actionable insights.

To accelerate discovery, HUC has engaged Apex Geoscience — one of Canada’s top geological consultancies — to lead field work, manage logistics, and engage with First Nations.

As expiration advances, HUC will continue to build its project pipeline while pursuing a go-public transaction, allowing investors to participate in a publicly traded vehicle, including ValOre, which currently holds a 51% ownership interest in the privately held HUC.

With backing from successful uranium investors and a world-class land position, this is the moment to unlock the full potential of HUC’s assets.

ABOUT VALORE METALS CORP.

ValOre Metals is a Vancouver based company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team deploys capital and knowledge on projects with substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization with district-scale exploration upside, and the potential to add tangible value through innovation and process improvement.

