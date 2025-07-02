Santacruz Silver leverages strong acquisitions and high silver prices for long-term growth

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman & CEO of Santacruz Silver, discusses how the company is in a strong position to create value in a high-price silver market.

Disseminated on behalf of: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman & CEO of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V: SCZ | OTCQX: SCZMF | FSE: 1SZ), discusses how the company’s robust balance sheet, cash-flowing assets, and disciplined growth strategy put it in a strong position to create value in a high-price silver market.

Jim Gordon

- Hi, I am Jim Gordon and you’re watching Market One Minute. Joining us is Arturo Préstamo. He is the Executive Chairman and CEO of Santacruz Silver Mining. Arturo, welcome.

Arturo Préstamo

- Thank you, Jim. Thanks for having me here.

Jim Gordon

- It’s a great pleasure to have you, sir. Okay, let’s talk about Santacruz Silver and your new assets. That would be Bolivia and Mexico.

Arturo Préstamo

- This is literally a new story with these new assets we have really take the company to another level. We’re now a 18, 19 million ounces of silver equivalent producer in two jurisdictions where we feel very comfortable, Mexico and Bolivia. So we’re very happy so far with this acquisition and looking forward to keep growing.

Jim Gordon

- And Arturo, what do these acquisitions mean for the financial position for Santacruz?

Arturo Préstamo

- That’s a good question, Jim. Actually, this acquisition comes to reinforce our balance sheet and our P&L by taking advantage of synergies that we have both in Mexico and in Bolivia. So this acquisition is very accretive to our investors and also puts the company in a very strong position going forward.

Jim Gordon

- And now, you recently reported strong financial results. Can you share how these results create value for the shareholders?

Arturo Préstamo

- Well, as we keep going along, we’ll be maximizing our profitability as a company. We expect to make our balance sheet stronger quarter-over-quarter, and definitely start bringing down our all-in sustained cash cost across all of our mines. So we are aiming to have better margins across all of our assets, and that as a consequence, will bring stronger cash flows into the company.

Jim Gordon

- And Arturo with silver prices trending strongly. What does this mean for the company’s operation and performance?

Arturo Préstamo

- Well, as we speak, Jim, we’re generating a very strong cash flow on a weekly basis. We’re building our treasury. We want to have an end of the year with a very strong treasury, even after paying Glencore, so this definitely is putting the company in a position where we will have the ability to grow our organic projects and maybe look beyond our portfolio by the end of the year and maybe some other alternative ideas to keep creating value to our shareholders.

Jim Gordon

- And finally, Arturo, what can investors expect from Santacruz for the remainder of 2025 and beyond?

Arturo Préstamo

- Yes, Jim, 2024 was a transformative year for us, and 2025 is going to be confirming that we’ll keep growing the company in a disciplined way. We’ll keep building our treasury and we’ll keep taking advantage of those financial instruments like we did in Bolivia with this promissory note program. We’re going to issue now in June, another portion of this program, which is always accretive to our investors and a good way to use, in a more efficient manner, our treasury. So they can expect the company to become stronger quarter by quarter in terms of its balance sheet and creating a more robust cash flow generator as quarters go by. So we can expect a good 2025 and one where we end off the year in a very strong way, financially speaking.

Jim Gordon

- We’ve been talking with Arturo Préstamo. He is the Executive Chairman and CEO of Santacruz Silver Mining. Arturo, it has been a pleasure. Thank you.

Arturo Préstamo

- My pleasure, Jim. Thanks for having me here.

ABOUT SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V: SCZ | OTCQX: SCZMF | FSE: 1SZ) is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine. Learn more about them on their website here.