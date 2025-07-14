IDEX kicks off 2025 exploration at Freeze project

Clayton Fisher, CEO of IDEX Metals (TSXV: IDEX), is announcing the 2025 field season at the Freeze Project in Idaho, highlighting a fully funded exploration program focused on advancing high-priority copper-gold targets through mapping, sampling, geophysics, and drilling

Disseminated on Behalf of: IDEX Metals Corp.

Clayton Fisher, CEO of IDEX Metals (TSXV: IDEX), is announcing the 2025 field season at the Freeze Project in Idaho, highlighting a fully funded exploration program focused on advancing high-priority copper-gold targets through mapping, sampling, geophysics, and drilling.

Clayton Fisher

I’m pleased to announce that IDEX Metals’ 2025 field season is now underway at the Freeze Project — a district-scale copper-gold porphyry system in the emerging Idaho Copper Belt.

This program integrates soil and rock sampling, structural mapping, an MT geophysical survey, and targeted diamond drilling across our 31,000-acre land package. We’re prioritizing the Kismet target, where historic drilling returned 0.83% copper across 41 metres, and geochemical anomalies suggests the porphyry core remains untested.

We’ll also test the CM target, which is supported by a coincident geophysical and copper-in-soil anomalies. With fully-funded exploration and technical ground work in place, we’re systematically de-risking a highly perspective, underexplored district. It’s an exciting time at IDEX Metals, and I invite you to follow our progress as we unlock the next chapter at the Freeze Project.

About IDEX Metals Corp.

Founded in 2021, IDEX Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on high-potential assets in Idaho, where it now controls over 46,000 acres across 15 properties.

To learn more about IDEX Metals, visit their website here.

For the latest updates, follow IDEX Metals on social media: X and LinkedIn