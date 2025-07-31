LQWD adds 100 Bitcoin in 2025 to power global Lightning Network

Disseminated on behalf of: LQWD Technologies Corp.

Shone Anstey, CEO & Director of LQWD Technologies (TSXV: LQWD | OTCQX: LQWDF), highlights how the company is scaling one of the world’s largest Lightning Network infrastructures by deploying its growing Bitcoin treasury.

Shone Anstey

Liquid Technologies is a Bitcoin treasury company purpose built for the lightning era. With a growing treasury of approximately 238 unencumbered Bitcoin, our focus is to accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible as quickly as possible to support the expansion of our scalable Lightning Network infrastructure.

Since the start of 2025, we’ve added nearly 100 Bitcoin to our holdings. With fewer than 30 million shares outstanding, we now hold approximately 866 Satoshi’s per liquid share, or 688 Satoshi’s per fully diluted share.

We are putting that Bitcoin to work by operating one of the largest Lightning Network node infrastructures globally. By deploying our Bitcoin to open channels and support real transaction volume, we earn yield in the form of routing fees, which is a growing opportunity as adoption accelerates. Our strategy is simple: accumulate Bitcoin, deploy it efficiently, and scale a global network that enables instant low-cost Bitcoin payments.

We are building for the future, combining a strong Bitcoin balance sheet with a real-world utility and a global footprint. The Bitcoin lightning era is here, and we are just getting started.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies (TSXV: LQWD | OTCQX: LQWDF) is focused on driving shareholder value through its Bitcoin accumulation strategy and highly scalable Lightning Network operations. Learn more about them on their website here. For the latest updates, follow LQWD on social media: X and LinkedIn