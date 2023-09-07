Sep 7, 2023
Investor Allocations to Gold at Highest Since 2012: JPMorgan
(Bloomberg) -- Gold investment has risen over the past year, driven by central bank purchases, with overall implied allocations by non-bank investors at the highest since end-2012, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note.
- The implied allocation to gold has been rising since the pandemic and looks rather high by historical standards
- “One needs to assume a structural increase in central bank demand beyond historical norms (due to fears of sanctions or general diversification away from G7 government bonds) to be bullish on gold”
- But that’s being challenged at the moment as there’s evidence of a normalization of central bank gold purchases in Q2 2023 and it remains to be seen if this is temporary or not
- There’s little doubt the pace of central bank buying is now most important factor for gauging the future trajectory of gold prices
- It’s taken over from ETF flows, which were the most important before the pandemic
- NOTE: Non-bank investors includes private investors and central banks
