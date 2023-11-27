(Bloomberg) -- A major investment into English football club Lewes FC has fallen through, partly because it would have prioritized the women’s team.

Mercury 13, a newly-formed company chasing controlling investments in women’s football clubs, was looking to acquire a majority stake in the women’s team at Lewes, a fan-owned club near Brighton on England’s south coast. It would have been its first deal.

However, Mercury’s “mission to invest only in women’s football teams would pose a disruption far too big to Lewes FC’s foundation,” according to a joint statement published on Monday.

Lewes’ Chief Executive Officer Maggie Murphy said in the joint statement that “the structure needed to make the specific opportunity work would be too disruptive to other values that we hold dear.”

Lewes has been one of the only clubs in the world with an equal budget for its men’s and women’s teams. However, the women’s team now plays at a higher level and is full-time, whereas the men’s team is largely part-time.

Mercury 13 is planning to spend around $100 million in order to buy stakes in around 12 teams globally outside America. “The parties have agreed that the club’s foundational principles diverge considerably from Mercury 13’s operating priorities, which makes a partnership challenging at this time,” the joint statement said.

The women’s team at Lewes plays in the second tier where Lewes currently stand 11th out of 12 teams. Lewes’ men’s team is far down the football pyramid, playing in the semi-professional Isthmian League.

Vulnerable

Mercury 13 was launched by Victoire Souki Cogevina earlier this year at a time when interest, and money, in the women’s game is growing. However, the women’s game in England is still in a “financially vulnerable position”, according to former star Karen Carney who led a recent government-backed review.

Mercury 13 has been in discussions with Lewes FC since August and fans voted in favor of the deal earlier in November.

The deal wasn’t without opposition. In October, a group of former directors in Lewes published a letter opposing the deal saying “we don’t believe this is the right choice for the club.” They said that trying to keep up with some of the top women’s teams, like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, was coming at a large financial cost and added that in the last financial year one director donated £600,000 ($756,000).

Mercury 13 hasn’t revealed who its investors are, apart from the former footballer Eniola Aluko.

