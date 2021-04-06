(Bloomberg) -- Investor expectations in the euro area’s economic recovery climbed to a record in April amid bets that accelerating vaccinations will allow for an easing of coronavirus restrictions, according to a Sentix survey. A gauge measuring the current situation jumped to levels last recorded before the pandemic. With a “massive expansion” of fiscal policy and continued monetary support from the European Central Bank, “significant inflationary risks are in place for the coming months,” the market research firm said.

