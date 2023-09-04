(Bloomberg) -- Investor favorite Daniel Noboa led socialist Luisa Gonzalez by ten percentage points in the first poll since both reached a runoff in Ecuador’s presidential election.

Noboa had 54.9% to 45.1% for Gonzalez in the online survey of 6,002 people nationwide by Quito-based pollster Comunicaliza. The poll has a margin of error of 1.3% percentage point.

The unexpected success of Noboa, the US-educated son of a banana tycoon, led to a rally in the nation’s bonds after the Aug. 20 first round. Gonzalez is a close ally of former President Rafael Correa, who lives in exile in Belgium.

The two candidates are scheduled to face off in a single presidential debate on Oct. 1, ahead of the Oct. 15 runoff vote. The snap election was triggered by President Guillermo Lasso’s dissolution of congress amid a drive led by Gonzalez’s party, Citizen Revolution, to impeach him. The winner will serve out the remainder of Lasso’s term ending mid-2025.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.