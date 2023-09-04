You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Investor Favorite Leads Socialist by Ten Points in Ecuador Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Investor favorite Daniel Noboa led socialist Luisa Gonzalez by ten percentage points in the first poll since both reached a runoff in Ecuador’s presidential election.
Noboa had 54.9% to 45.1% for Gonzalez in the online survey of 6,002 people nationwide by Quito-based pollster Comunicaliza. The poll has a margin of error of 1.3% percentage point.
The unexpected success of Noboa, the US-educated son of a banana tycoon, led to a rally in the nation’s bonds after the Aug. 20 first round. Gonzalez is a close ally of former President Rafael Correa, who lives in exile in Belgium.
The two candidates are scheduled to face off in a single presidential debate on Oct. 1, ahead of the Oct. 15 runoff vote. The snap election was triggered by President Guillermo Lasso’s dissolution of congress amid a drive led by Gonzalez’s party, Citizen Revolution, to impeach him. The winner will serve out the remainder of Lasso’s term ending mid-2025.
