(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s conservative presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso overtook a rival as the final votes were counted from Sunday’s election, boosting his chances of securing a place in the April runoff.

Lasso, a career banker who wants close ties with Washington, now has a razor-thin margin over indigenous party candidate Yaku Perez, an environmentalist who opposes big mining projects.

If the result holds through the completion of the count and a possible recount, Lasso will face socialist economist Andres Arauz on April 11.

The prospect of a second round between Arauz and Perez had caused the nation’s bonds to plunge this week.

At 5.30 p.m. local time, Lasso had 19.63%, followed by Perez’s 19.62% The count swung in his favor as the National Electoral Council reviewed votes from precincts that had reported errors and had therefore not yet been fully accounted for.

Arauz retains the lead, with 32.45% of votes counted. Perez has alleged fraud and called on his supporters to remain vigilant

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.