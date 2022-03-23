Investor Group With $4.7 Trillion Says Asian Banks Are Failing on Climate Change

(Bloomberg) -- Banks in Asia are failing to take sufficient action to tackle climate change and are mispricing their own exposure to carbon-intensive assets, according to a report by an investment group that manages a combined $4.7 trillion.

“Without urgent course correction, widespread misallocation of capital will continue, leaving the region vulnerable to correction,” the Asia Transition Platform said in its 75-page report released on Wednesday.

The investment group assessed 32 banks in nine Asian markets in terms of governance, risk management and other climate-related policies. Most of the firms received poor grades from the group.

“None of the banks are taking sufficient action to meet Paris Agreement objectives,” the study found. “Most banks are misaligned with their own national policies for recarbonization.”

DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s biggest bank, had the top grade at CC, the third-highest of seven grades in the report’s methodology. Chinese lenders received among the lowest marks, with China Merchants Bank Co. awarded a D, the second-lowest level. Both banks didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The banking industry is coming under increasing pressure to take more steps to fight climate change. A report earlier this week found that fewer than half of 150 major financial institutions have restricted their business with the oil-and-gas sector, even though many of them have made high-profile pledges to reduce their contribution to climate change.

The Asia Transition Platform was launched in September and has the backing of seven money managers, including Aviva Investors, BMO Global Asset Management and Fidelity International.

Among other findings:

No Asian headquartered bank has a clear commitment and adequate implementation plans for meeting the Paris Agreement

Only nine of the 32 banks (28%) have long-term net-zero commitments for financed emissions

Just six of the banks (19%) have some form of coal phase-out policy, despite this being a clear requirement for national net-zero plans

Some 28 of the 32 banks (88%) provide details of sustainable finance provisions, clearly viewing climate and sustainability as a key business driver

(Updates with bank rankings in fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.