(Bloomberg) -- An influential lobby group is stepping up pressure on Britain’s supermarkets to offer healthier food at a time when the country is on track to be Europe’s most overweight nation in a decade.

ShareAction joined a non-profit group to launch an index to measure how much UK grocers prioritize consumer health, tracking everything from the amount of salt and sugar in products to appropriate advertising of goods. ShareAction and the Access to Nutrition Initiative found that fewer than half of UK supermarkets have set targets to increase sales of healthy food.

Tesco Plc, the country’s biggest supermarket, scored the best, followed by J Sainsbury Plc and Aldi, when tracked on measures including the ingredients in their products, the affordability of healthy foods, responsible and detailed product labelling and engagement with stakeholders. The groups describe the UK Retailer Index as the first comprehensive assessment of food retailers’ contribution to consumer health.

Pressure is growing on British supermarkets after the World Health Organization declared an obesity epidemic last week and named the UK among the most overweight countries in Europe.

“With two in every three pounds spent on food going to supermarkets, these companies have a major influence on the nation’s health,” said Lily Roberts, senior campaigns and research officer at ShareAction. “Investors are increasingly prioritizing health within their policies and practices, and we expect them to continue robust company engagement on this theme.”

ShareAction has led some other high-profile campaigns. It pushed Sainsbury to increase employee pay to the so-called real living wage and led a drive to get Tesco to pledge to boost sales of healthier food and drink. Unilever Plc, the maker of treats like Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum ice cream, said it would publish new nutrition benchmarks for its food brands after the group spoke out.

ATNI already assesses large food and beverage manufacturers, including Nestle SA and Danone SA, on how much they make healthy food affordable and accessible.

Tesco scored 5.2 out of 10 in the assessment, with an average score of 3.3 across 11 UK supermarket operators. Tesco recently committed to increasing sales of healthier food products from 58% to 65% of sales by 2025. Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury and Tesco have all set targets to increase sales of fruit and vegetables.

Ocado Group Plc and Iceland Foods scored the lowest, at 0.5 and 0.6. Their scores may be particularly low because they didn’t provide information to ATNI, the group said.

ATNI is pushing grocers to cut the amount of salt, sugar, calories, saturated fats and industrial trans fatty acids in their own-brand products and commit to shrinking the size of unhealthy items.

