(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the UK is falling faster than economists forecast, giving a boost to households and businesses alike who are struggling with costs. For now, the usual suspects, like Glencore, continue to benefit. Still, it might take more than some slightly better than expected inflation data to reawaken investors appetites for the markets. One of the country’s largest investment platforms for retail investors is warning that shaken confidence is likely to stick around for the first half of the year.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc: The investing platform said low investor confidence has impacted asset values and stockbroking volumes in last six months of 2022, a trend it expects to continue through to the first half of 2023.

The company expects its underlying costs to grow towards the top end of its range, and higher interest rates to generate more revenue from cash

Glencore Plc: The mining giant will return more $7.1 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after it reported another blockbuster profit driven by earnings from its coal and trading divisions.

Glencore’s core profit rose 60% to a record $34.1 billion, which included $18.6 billion from the energy business that includes coal

Barclays Plc: The British bank’s corporate and investment bank missed estimates for revenue in the fourth quarter as lower income from investment banking and corporate lending was supported by “strong” performances in Global Markets and Transaction banking.

The company will start a share buyback of up to £0.5 billion

UK Inflation: The rate at which prices are increasing fell for a third month, although remaining in double digits and five times above the Bank of England’s targeted level.

The Consumer Prices Index rose 10.1% from a year ago in January, down from 10.5% the month before and lower than economists’ expectations of 10.3%.

In Westminster

The Labour Party leads Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in a raft of seats historically dominated by the ruling party, a new poll showed.

Driving a petrol-fueled car in London costs more than in any other city in the world except Hong Kong, partly due to congested roads.

Meanwhile, Waitrose said it would cut prices by a record amount from Wednesday as the upmarket grocer tries to win back customers who have chosen cheaper rivals including discounters Aldi and Lidl.

In Case You Missed It

The heartburn drug Zantac helped finance the modern version of Glaxo, which, after mergers and takeovers and spinoffs, ended up as GSK Plc. More than 70,000 people who took Zantac or generic versions of it are now suing the company in US state courts for selling a potentially contaminated and dangerous drug. A Bloomberg Businessweek investigation shows that Glaxo was warned by its own scientists and independent researchers about potential danger.

Psquared Asset Management AG and Antara Capital are among hedge funds that took stakes in Manchester United Plc last quarter as speculation swirled around a potential takeover of the football club.

Finally, here’s a closer look at Ashmore Group Plc, the emerging market fixed-income specialist who came close to managing $100 billion in 2019. From London to New York to Tokyo, clients admired the expertise of Mark Coombs, chief executive officer and last remaining co-founder, and his team. Outflows and poor performance have since eroded assets.

Looking Ahead

Standard Chartered Plc is set to report results tomorrow. The lender’s executives will most certainly be quizzed about M&A.

CEO Bill Winters said last month his bank hadn’t held talks with First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC over a possible takeover by the Middle East’s largest bank. FAB must wait six months under UK takeover rules before it could make a bid, yet a Bloomberg report that it’s still exploring the idea adds to the debate about the emerging market lender’s future.

Cost of risks are likely to be another focal point of the results, Bloomberg Intelligence says, pointing to Standard Chartered's $3.5 billion China real estate and $7 billion sovereign exposures to Pakistan, Ghana and Sri Lanka.

