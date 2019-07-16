(Bloomberg) -- Investor confidence in Germany’s economic outlook fell for a third month as persistent global trade tensions weigh on growth momentum.

An index measuring prospects for the next six months fell to minus 24.5 in July, worse than economists had predicted. A gauge for the current situation fell below zero for the first time since 2010.

Germany has been mired in a manufacturing slump for more than a year, and most recent numbers don’t hint at a turnaround. The Bundesbank predicts the economy shrank in the second quarter, and another investor survey suggests the economy may slip into a recession.

Europe’s largest economy is deeply sensitive to waning global demand -- a trend reinforced after its most important trading partner reported its slowest economic growth since 1992.

“The continued negative trend in incoming orders in the German industry is likely to have reinforced the financial market experts’ pessimistic sentiment,” said ZEW President Achim Wambach. An end to the issues hitting exporters is “currently not in sight,” he said.

A gauge for the euro-area outlook declined marginally, with the decline in Germany offset by a gain for Italy. European Central Bank officials will meet next week and are expected to signal they’re willing to do more to support the region’s economy, including through lower interest rates or fresh asset purchases.

