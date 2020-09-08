(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Should investors be optimists or pessimists? According to Morgan Housel, who is a partner at Collaborative Fund, the answer is both. In his new book, The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness, Housel explains why your daily finances should be managed conservatively, even pessimistically: don’t borrow too much, assume you can lose your job and prepare for the possibility of no salary for six to 12 months.

As an investor, you are betting on the ingenuity of the human mind and spirit. As an example, Housel points to the airplane, which is arguably the most important invention of the 20th century. But self-powered flight was mostly ignored after the Wright brothers flew their contraption at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and in their hometown of Dayton, Ohio. It took many years before anyone truly recognized the economic impact of air travel, and on military applications, shipping, etc. The same was true for most inventions, even the automobile and computer. Housel asks, “What has been invented over the past decade that the investors today may be ignoring?”

Housel, a downhill ski racer in high school, describes the early part of his life and career, working briefly in investment banking and private equity, but neither excited him. A friend working at the Motley Fool invited Housel to try writing, and he enjoyed it. As Housel’s writing skills improved, he began winning greater recognition and awards. Housel explains why he writes toward an idea and not for any specific audience. Housel uses narratives to illustrate financial themes while sneaking in an important lesson.

