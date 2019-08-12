(Bloomberg) -- A sachet about the size of a sugar packet could be key in efforts to reduce food waste.

Developed by Chicago-based Hazel Technologies Inc., the sachets are dropped into crates of fruit and vegetables to extend shelf life. They work by inhibiting the ripening agent ethylene, making fruits such as apples and avocados stay fresh for as much as three times longer than normal.

Top avocado packer Mission Produce Inc. uses the packets for its shipments from Peru to India. “For these long hauls, it can extend it a week or two,” Chief Executive Officer Stephen Barnard said by telephone.

Food waste is a serious issue, with 25% to 30% of all food going bad before it can be consumed, according to a report released last week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Last year, more than $125 million in venture capital and private funding was invested to combat food waste, according to ReFED, a coalition of nonprofits, businesses and government agencies. Hazel just completed a $13 million funding round, with backers including Pangea Ventures and S2G Ventures.

Other options to limit the amount of spoiling food include a water-based solution that is misted onto fruit to lengthen ripeness.

--With assistance from Deena Shanker.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Hirtzer in Chicago at mhirtzer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.