Australia’s Home-Price Boom Rolls On With Lockdown End in Sight
Australian home prices rose again in September, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year, in a further sign that the red-hot property market is losing steam.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Australian home prices rose again in September, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year, in a further sign that the red-hot property market is losing steam.
The unrelenting surge in Australia’s home prices -- rising by hundreds of dollars a day in Sydney and Melbourne -- is fueling momentum for macroprudential measures to contain credit growth and keep a lid on swelling financial risks.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Christina Disler mulled whether to close her Vancouver co-working space business because people were so fearful of being in communal offices.
Kaufman Realty Corp., the New York landlord for Macy’s Inc., says it hasn’t been in communication with Amazon.com Inc. about advertising on a billboard at the Macy’s flagship department store in Herald Square.
Sep 29, 2021
Bloomberg News,
The people piling into Canada’s red-hot housing market fastest already own a home -- or in some cases three or four.
In the 12 months through June, the number of people adding a fourth mortgage or more surged 7.7 per cent, more than doubling the increase for first-time borrowers, according to data from consumer credit reporting firm Equifax Canada Inc.
Canada’s housing market has been about as hot as any in the world. And while people with more than one home loan account for only about 16 per cent of the mortgage market, purchases by those borrowers have accelerated quickly. That’s because rising home prices and falling mortgage rates have boosted their ability to borrow against one property to buy a new one.
“There is a population that is taking advantage of the current housing market situation to use it as an investment for their retirement instead of traditional routes,” said Rebecca Oakes, assistant vice president of advanced analytics at Equifax. “There is a definite growth in terms of people with multiple mortgages.”
The surge of investor activity has raised affordability concerns, with many potential buyers shut out of the market. The trend presents a challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made helping first-time buyers a centerpiece of the election campaign that returned him to power in Canada’s federal election last week.
The last time Canada saw a similar surge in people owning multiple properties was in 2017, the data show. At that time, rapidly appreciating home prices in Toronto and Vancouver prompted authorities to crack down amid fears of a bubble.
While some of the measures Trudeau promised could help level the playing field between investors and first-time buyers -- they include a a new loan program, tax credits, and a reduction in mortgage insurance costs -- they still may not be enough to overcome the advantages held by existing homeowners.