(Bloomberg) -- Concerns that Kenya is heading toward default are ramping up.

The extra yield investors demand to hold the nation’s dollar bonds over US Treasuries closed at 993 basis points on Friday, just below the 1,000 level widely considered by bond traders to signal a credit in distress. Intraday data as of 11:35 a.m. local time on Monday showed the premium at 1,019 basis points, according to a JPMorgan index.

Yields on the nation’s dollar bonds due 2028 rose to 14.6%, on track for a 14th consecutive day of increases, the longest streak since the securities began trading in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The shilling has also taken a hit, dropping more than 3% in the past month in one of the worst performances worldwide.

“The market is still struggling to see how the financing needs will be met in 2023-4,” said Kaan Nazli, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Asset Management. “We don’t think the fears are overblown.”

Kenya has a principal payment of $2 billion due next year, compared with foreign reserves of about $6.3 billion. The country has delayed paying civil wages amid financing constraints.

Investors had pinned their hopes on syndicated loans, multilateral financing and some support from the domestic market. The government said last week that it was hoping to sell new debt to refinance its 2024 payment, though borrowing remains difficult for junk-rated credits.

No country in sub-Saharan Africa has been able to raise financing through a dollar bond sale over the past year, the International Monetary Fund said in its Regional Economic Outlook report titled “The Big Funding Squeeze” on Friday.

