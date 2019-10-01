(Bloomberg) -- Companies globally sold a record amount of bonds in September as investors hungry for yield poured into debt, betting that major central banks can keep the global economy out of a recession and the worst can be avoided in the U.S.-China trade war.

Firms from Apple Inc. to Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. sold more than $308 billion of notes, the first time ever that corporate issuance has topped the $300 billion mark in a month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sales globally this year are on track to exceed the equivalent of $2 trillion at the fastest pace ever.

The onslaught of investment-grade deals in the U.S. may ease to about $200 billion in the last quarter as tight spreads potentially make investors more cautious and they position for 2020, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said. Pacific Investment Management Co. said last month that it is “cautious” on corporate credit, and favors short-dated names and those that are less likely to default.

“To the extent that new issuance is credit enhancing -- refinancing and or extending the maturities of its debt -- then the issuance is good for the companies as well the current bondholders,” said Todd Schubert, head of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “Many of the issues that I have seen fall under this category.”

‘Massive Snowball’ Effect to Spur China Bond Defaults Abroad

Risks have caught up with more borrowers recently, though. Corporate defaults in 2019 worldwide already match those in 2018, with 82 globally this year, S&P Global Ratings said on Sept. 26.

Still, with the global economy seen growing at or just below 3%, a lack of clear direction in U.S. interest rates, and a possible pause in U.S.-China trade tensions, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the search for yield among investors to continue. Those factors are supportive of the bank’s preference for high-yield bonds over investment grade in Asia, it said in a report Friday.

