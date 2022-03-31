(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest investors are bracing for a ramp-up in the cost they pay for liquidity in debt markets when the Federal Reserve soon starts allowing securities to roll off its mammoth balance-sheet.

A surge in interest-rate volatility has come amid an array of signs that liquidity in the Treasury market is faltering as multi-decade high inflation triggered the Fed to begin hoisting rates this month. The U.S. central bank ending its massive bond-buying that began in March 2020 has been a key catalyst for more difficult trading conditions that investors see only getting worse when quantitative tightening -- dubbed QT --- begins.

QT is “going to have a profound effect on the cost of liquidity and more importantly the cost of transacting business and reallocating assets from one avenue to another avenue,” Jerome Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management and funding at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg television Thursday.

“There might not necessarily be a rapid deceleration or decline in the stock market or other risk assets, but there’s going to be a changing cost of capital that this balance sheet is going to be part of,” he said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this month said details on the mechanics for QT will likely be revealed in minutes from the Fed’s March gathering -- which will be released on April 6. The actual QT plan maybe announced as soon as at the Fed’s May gathering, he indicated.

Treasuries are on course for their worst quarterly rout in decades as yields have catapulted higher in wake of Fed officials signaling an aggressive round of additional hikes to come, including half-point increases at several meetings.

Ten-year Treasury yields traded around 2.33% at 4:24 p.m. New York time.

Assets on the Fed’s balance sheet now amount to about $9 trillion, including over $5.8 trillion of Treasuries and $2.7 trillion in agency mortgage-backed securities. Schneider said he expects QT to over the next few years ultimately bring the balance sheet down to about $5 trillion.

A Bloomberg measure of liquidity deteriorated this month to the weakest since the pandemic-spurred disruptions in 2020, in part as the loss of the Fed backstop comes as banks are less able to hold sufficient inventory of Treasuries, given regulatory constraints on their leverage.

“Liquidity even at the most basic level is being stressed,” said Jake Remley, a senior portfolio manager at Income Research + Management, which oversees about $92 billion. “In the Treasury market there’s a longer delay in bids coming back on the electronic platforms and the size of bids aren’t what they were.

QT “is just going to be another straw on the camel’s back.”

