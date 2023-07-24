Alot of AI investors are going to get burned trying to pick winners from hype: Venture capitalist

With all the recent hype surrounding AI, a venture capitalist who specializes in the industry is warning that many could end up regretting their investments.

Jordan Jacobs, co-founder of Radical Ventures, believes many newcomers to the AI space don’t quite understand the field, and could end up making poor investments.

“Were seeing huge amounts of money come into the space from generalist investors, many of whom raised lots of money a couple of years ago and didn’t deploy that much in 2022,” he told BNN Bloomberg on Monday.

“I think a lot of them are going to get burned investing in things they don’t quite understand.”

Jacobs likened the situation to the difference between brain surgeons and general practitioners, in that a patient is sometimes better off with a specialist.

“This is a pretty technical area,” he said.

Still, investment in the industry has taken off. Jacobs said his firm just recently raised $550 million without making a single call.

“There’s really only a couple people out there that are focused exclusively on AI,” he said. “So there’s definitely been a lot of demand.”

Jacobs believes the hype surrounding AI is warranted. He said the short-term hype is maybe overblown, but we are still just scratching the surface of what the technology is capable of.

“There’s a lot more this technology can do than generating text,” he said.