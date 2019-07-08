(Bloomberg) -- Investors are selling shares in South Korea’s semiconductor makers amid rising concern that they will be the biggest victims of the country’s current squabble with Japan.

Samsung Electronics Co. has lost about 16 trillion won ($13 billion) in market value this month as Japan moved to curb exports to Korea of three materials that are crucial for production of memory chips. SK Hynix Inc. has shed 1.5 trillion won.

The restrictions followed a South Korean court ruling that Japanese companies must compensate Koreans conscripted to work in factories and mines under colonial rule. While Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has denied that the export checks are a form of retaliation, investors are worried that similar measures could impact other industries.

“The first victim will be technology firms, resulting in delays in investment or production,” said Jeon Kyung-dae, who oversees equities at Macquarie Investment Management Korea. “There are a number of other industries where South Korean firms rely on Japanese technologies, such as shipbuilding and machinery, and there’s also concern over boycotts of Japanese products, or vice versa.”

Korean chip makers extended last week’s declines after reports that Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee traveled to Japan on Sunday. Morgan Stanley said Samsung and SK Hynix are holding less than three months of inventory of the affected materials, while local media Dong-A Ilbo reported that it could be less than a month. Samsung may reduce output by slowing production, Macquarie’s Jeon said.

“Just until last week, we thought the issue could be relieved with Korean suppliers who can replace Japanese makers,” said Yoon Joon-Won, a fund manager at HDC Asset Management. “But the visit of Jay Y. Lee to Japan seems to have sparked worries that the situation could be worse than expected.”

Japanese makers supply most of the three materials -- photo-resistor, hydrogen fluoride, and fluorinated polyimide, said M S Hwang, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Still, Korean firms may benefit should restrictions be extended to a product used to polish wafers, according to Kyung-Min Kim, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. Shares of local Samsung suppliers have jumped this month on expectations that they may win more orders due to Japan’s curbs.

The Kospi index slumped the most since May 9, closing 2.2% lower as volatility climbed. Korean stocks are among the worst performers in Asia this year, with the Japan dispute adding to a series of difficulties from the U.S.-China trade war to weakness in the semiconductor industry amid slower global growth. Samsung reported last week that its quarterly profit more than halved after a global industry downturn.

“The latest skirmish with Japan is just another negative as underlying productivity remains challenged,” said Sat Duhra, a Singapore-based fund manager at Janus Henderson Investors. ”We have limited tech exposure generally and certainly are not racing to increase this in the current environment.”

