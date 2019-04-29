1h ago
Investors Focus on Spanish Government Coalitions
(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won Sunday’s general elections but will need the backing of other groups to remain in office and who he picks to form a coalition may be the key question for markets.
His clearest options are two: Partner with the liberal party Ciudadanos or team up with left-wing Podemos and Catalan separatists. While Ciudadanos ruled out a coalition with Sanchez’s PSOE party during the campaign, this option would be seen as the most market friendly for investors.
Spain’s Ibex 35 is up 11 percent this year, making it one of Europe’s worst performing stock indexes because of weakness in banks, which are struggling as low interest rates depress lending margins. Some of the sectors that could be in focus after Sunday’s elections will be utilities, renewable-energy companies, financials and real estate funds.
Here is what market participants are saying.
Silvia Ardagna, strategist at Goldman Sachs
- Coalition government likely to emerge but only after lengthy negotiations, which will probably start only after the regional and European elections on May 26
- Forming a government could prove challenging given how fragmented Congress is
- Can’t exclude possibility of a minority government, or that a government can’t be formed; also possible that coalition government won’t remain in power for the four-year term and new elections will be necessary
- Political, policy uncertainty will be of little consequence for the 2019 economic outlook, the type of government could matter for Spain’s medium-term outlook
Gonzalo Lardies, Spanish equities fund manager at A&G Banca Privada
- Results leave an open door for a PSOE-Ciudadanos pact, which is one of the best scenarios for markets
- If Sanchez prefers pact with Catalan separatists while having the option of Ciudadanos open, it would be difficult to justify
- The results give visibility and markets could have a positive reaction, although that could be in the medium term; in the first few days the possibility of a PSOE-Podemos-Catalans pact could weigh on sentiment
- Doesn’t expect any agreement soon
Jaume Puig, general director of Barcelona-based GVC Gaesco Gestion
- Impact of elections in equities market shouldn’t be significant as most Spanish companies obtain large part of their business from other markets
- Next prime minister is clear but the pacts he may reach will be very different in terms of fiscal policies
- As European and regional elections are to take place next month it’s not realistic to think that the final pacts will be known before that, so the moment of truth for what comes next will not arrive until at least the end of next month
David Ardura, head of management at Gesconsult
- The market usually doesn’t react well to victory of a left-wing party, but the good result of Ciudadanos opens the door for PSOE to pick between different options to govern, which would offer some calm to the equities markets and bonds
- Now it’s time for negotiations and markets will be looking at Spain, but it shouldn’t weigh too much on equities, at least until the final pacts become more clear
