(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won Sunday’s general elections but will need the backing of other groups to remain in office and who he picks to form a coalition may be the key question for markets.

His clearest options are two: Partner with the liberal party Ciudadanos or team up with left-wing Podemos and Catalan separatists. While Ciudadanos ruled out a coalition with Sanchez’s PSOE party during the campaign, this option would be seen as the most market friendly for investors.

Spain’s Ibex 35 is up 11 percent this year, making it one of Europe’s worst performing stock indexes because of weakness in banks, which are struggling as low interest rates depress lending margins. Some of the sectors that could be in focus after Sunday’s elections will be utilities, renewable-energy companies, financials and real estate funds.

Here is what market participants are saying.

Silvia Ardagna, strategist at Goldman Sachs

Coalition government likely to emerge but only after lengthy negotiations, which will probably start only after the regional and European elections on May 26

Forming a government could prove challenging given how fragmented Congress is

Can’t exclude possibility of a minority government, or that a government can’t be formed; also possible that coalition government won’t remain in power for the four-year term and new elections will be necessary

Political, policy uncertainty will be of little consequence for the 2019 economic outlook, the type of government could matter for Spain’s medium-term outlook

Gonzalo Lardies, Spanish equities fund manager at A&G Banca Privada

Results leave an open door for a PSOE-Ciudadanos pact, which is one of the best scenarios for markets

If Sanchez prefers pact with Catalan separatists while having the option of Ciudadanos open, it would be difficult to justify

The results give visibility and markets could have a positive reaction, although that could be in the medium term; in the first few days the possibility of a PSOE-Podemos-Catalans pact could weigh on sentiment

Doesn’t expect any agreement soon

Jaume Puig, general director of Barcelona-based GVC Gaesco Gestion

Impact of elections in equities market shouldn’t be significant as most Spanish companies obtain large part of their business from other markets

Next prime minister is clear but the pacts he may reach will be very different in terms of fiscal policies

As European and regional elections are to take place next month it’s not realistic to think that the final pacts will be known before that, so the moment of truth for what comes next will not arrive until at least the end of next month

David Ardura, head of management at Gesconsult

The market usually doesn’t react well to victory of a left-wing party, but the good result of Ciudadanos opens the door for PSOE to pick between different options to govern, which would offer some calm to the equities markets and bonds

Now it’s time for negotiations and markets will be looking at Spain, but it shouldn’t weigh too much on equities, at least until the final pacts become more clear

