(Bloomberg) -- As fund managers everywhere look for ways to dispose of their Russian assets, Europe’s main investor hub says it’s now appealing to regulators to let the industry use a controversial model favored by hedge funds to shield portfolios from crippling losses.

Side-pocketing, whereby a firm creates a separate vehicle to hold assets that are too risky and illiquid to handle, may be the most obvious solution to the market freeze that’s followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry, whose members manage a combined $6.5 trillion in assets.

“We think this is the best way of protecting investors’ interests,” Marc-Andre Bechet, deputy director at Alfi, said in an interview. But “a side pocket -- for the time being -- isn’t something which is accepted across all jurisdictions.”

Bechet says his association wants national regulators in Europe to take another look at the practice and remove any hurdles that might prevent fund managers from shielding their portfolios from losses triggered by their Russian holdings.

For now, Europe doesn’t have harmonized rules governing the use of side-pocketing and national regulators will have to decide what’s appropriate on a fund-by-fund basis, according to a spokesperson at the European Securities and Markets Association.

A Tool for Extremes

Germany’s regulator BaFin currently bans the use of side-pockets altogether. France lets mutual funds and hedge funds use them in “extreme” cases, but the national regulator AMF says the industry has abstained since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Switzerland’s watchdog FINMA approves the use of side pockets on a case-by-case basis only, while Luxembourg allows their use mostly for hedge funds, according to Alfi. In Ireland, only hedge funds are allowed to use side-pocketing.

Roughly half of European countries allow only limited to no use of side pockets, according to the most recent report by the European Securities and Markets Authority, which was published in November 2020.

But given the extraordinary circumstances the fund industry now faces, regulators are signaling the model may be an appropriate response. The International Organization of Securities Commissions has signaled it thinks the recommendation from the Luxembourg fund association merits consideration.

The use of side pockets is “likely to be appropriate where the fair valuation of part of an investment fund portfolio is temporarily very difficult or impossible, but other parts of the portfolio aren’t in that situation,” IOSCO said in an emailed response to questions.

That’s as European authorities look into whether investment funds need more options for handling market freezes.

IOSCO, which represents the world’s global securities regulators, also said that safeguards would need to be in place to ensure all investors are treated fairly. It said fund managers would also have to spell out what would happen once the securities parked in such vehicles are ready to be traded again.

“There have been some examples of illiquid assets being segregated into side-pocket accounts to protect managers’ fees on the more liquid part of the investment strategy,” an IOSCO spokesperson said.

No Good Options

Trading in Russian assets has ground to a virtual halt since President Vladimir Putin started his war on Ukraine. As the fund industry tries to figure out what to do with the pile of untradeable stocks and bonds left on its books, it’s finding there aren’t really any good options.

Side-pocketing became a popular model for hedge funds during the 2008 financial crisis. As liquidity dried up and markets froze in the wake of the subprime crisis, managers would try to improve the performance of their portfolios by parking low-returning assets in separate vehicles. For that reason, regulators in some countries treat the practice with skepticism.

Credit Suisse Asset Management resorted to side-pocketing back in March of last year after the collapse of startup lender Greensill Capital. H2O Asset Management used it in 2020 after France’s regulator raised concerns about illiquid assets in some funds. That same year Solus Alternative Asset Management did the same, restructuring its flagship hedge fund when the market for distressed assets dried up.

With Russia’s war on Ukraine triggering a wave of fund suspensions that’s also affected giants of the industry such as BlackRock Inc., Alastair Sewell, senior director for fund and asset management at Fitch Ratings, said there are arguments for and against side-pocketing.

But for some funds, it’s not even clear such a tool will help. For those with a “material Russia exposure,” the benefits of such an approach are unclear,” he said. “That would be a different and relatively untested situation.”

