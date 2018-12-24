What you need to know before the opening bell: Dec. 24, 2018

U.S. stock futures gave up earlier gains as investors remained on edge over the turmoil in Washington after the worst week for equities in almost a decade. The U.S. dollar fell with European and Asian shares.

Futures on the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all retreated. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called top executives from the six largest U.S. banks to discuss liquidity. He also attempted to assure financial markets that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would not be ousted from the central bank following an earlier report that said Trump has repeatedly discussed removing him. Miners and retailers were among the biggest decliners in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. Havens, including gold, the yen and Treasuries, climbed.

Mnuchin’s steps to placate markets were necessitated by increased volatility as the final quarter draws to a close. Concern around Powell’s future added to uncertainty just as holiday-related market closures crimped volumes. On top of that, the U.S. government shutdown looks set to last past Christmas as negotiations between Democrats and the White House continue over Trump’s demand for border wall funding.

“It would be extremely damaging for the President to carry through on his vague inquiries about whether or not he can fire the head of the Federal Reserve,” Stephen Davies, CEO and co-founder of Javelin Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV in Singapore. “That will do market confidence no good whatsoever.”

Elsewhere, emerging market currencies and shares fell even as China’s top policy makers said they’ll roll out more monetary and fiscal support in 2019, ratcheting up the targeted stimulus of 2018. Oil drifted as some OPEC members pledged to deepen output cuts. The euro advanced against the dollar.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.6 per cent as of 7:27 a.m. ET, the lowest in more than two years. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 per cent to 2,402.00. The MSCI World Index of developed countries declined 0.1 per cent, hitting the lowest in more than 20 months with its eighth consecutive decline. The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.5 per cent to the lowest in almost eight weeks. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped 2.7 per cent, hitting the highest in more than 10 months with its seventh straight advance.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3 per cent. The euro increased 0.3 per cent to US$1.1405. The Japanese yen advanced 0.2 per cent to 110.98 per U.S. dollar, reaching the strongest in more than 15 weeks on its seventh straight advance. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index fell 0.2 per cent to the lowest in a week on the largest fall in more than a week.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.77 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.25 per cent, the highest in a week on the largest increase in more than a week.

COMMODITIES

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.5 per cent to 78.33, the lowest in almost three years. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.4 per cent to US$44.95 a barrel, the lowest in almost three years. Gold advanced 0.5 per cent to US$1,263.08 an ounce, the highest in six months. LME copper decreased 0.6 per cent to US$5,955.50 per metric ton, the lowest in 14 weeks.