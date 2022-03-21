(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s creditors are keeping a close watch on a coupon payment due on Monday as questions persist over whether the government will continue to meet its debt obligations in the face of stringent sanctions from major economies following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

There’s a $66 million coupon payment due on a 2029 dollar bond, based on Bloomberg calculations. This debt has a ruble-fallback option, which allows Russia to make the payment in its local currency. Given the sanctions on Russia and some internal capital controls, it’s unclear if international investors can access ruble payments if they’re made into local accounts.

Even though fears of a bond default by Russia eased last week after $117 million of interest payments started reaching international investors, investors are scrutinizing every coupon payment to gauge the government’s ability and willingness to meet debt obligations, particularly after its central bank reserves held overseas were frozen. There was a lack of clarity on whether coupon payments had been made on a Russian local currency bond, known as an OFZ, which was due early March.

“Against this backdrop, each coupon payment and bond redemption is monitored by the market to understand whether or not this happens in an orderly manner, with a delay within the grace period or not at all,” said Antoine Lesne, head of ETF strategy and research for State Street’s SPDR, which owns some Russian government bonds.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the retaliatory financial restrictions from major economies threaten to isolate Moscow from the international financial community. Clearing houses Clearstream and Euroclear have stopped accepting the ruble as a settlement currency and have excluded all securities issued by Russian entities from all Triparty transactions, barring a traditional channel used to make payments to bondholders.

