(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s co-head of private equity said investors are right to be skeptical of private market valuations, as many sponsors overpaid for assets.

“The air is very slowly coming out of that balloon,” Matt Nord said in an interview Tuesday with Bloomberg TV at Apollo’s New York headquarters. “You can question some of the private market valuations.”

Nord said his firm is not exposed to the challenges facing many in the industry surrounding valuations, as it uses conservative assumptions in its underwriting. The firm typically buys assets at six to seven times, Nord said.

“The biggest issue for the industry is how much capital has been returned,” he said. “For those who have overpaid for assets and over-leveraged, it’s hard to generate returns.”

For more than a year, private equity has been contending with the impact of higher interest rates that have crimped valuations and slowed exits. Deal activity has plunged this year, with median private equity realizations for the biggest publicly traded US firms falling 43% as of June 30 for the trailing 12 months, according to data analyzed by PitchBook.

Read More: Private Equity Deal Rut Spurs Firms to Raise Cash Creatively

Nord expects IPO markets to be “a little bit stronger” in 2024, he said, adding that Apollo is in a number of conversations around selling assets.

--With assistance from Lisa Abramowicz, Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.