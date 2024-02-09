(Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are pulling more than €1 billion a month from real estate funds in Europe, with slumping demand and a surge in borrowing costs raising concerns about commercial property valuations.

The redemptions meant total net assets held by European open-ended and exchange-traded property funds fell more than 10% to €180.7 billion from December 2022 through the end of last year, data compiled by Morningstar show. Outflows have now been recorded for 11 months in a row as the end of cheap money made the asset class less attractive.

While investors are nervous about the US commercial real estate market in particular at the moment, those fears moved to Europe this week with bonds issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG and others falling because of their exposure to that market. Property funds pose a threat to financial stability because they make up 40% of CRE markets in the euro area, officials at the European Central Bank warned last year.

The mismatch between the liquidity offered to investors in property funds and the illiquid nature of their assets was highlighted in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, when many of the UK funds had to suspend trading and sell assets quickly following a surge in redemption requests. The gating saga was repeated there during the coronavirus pandemic and many of them have now shuttered.

“Many open-ended funds are under pressure to sell in order to satisfy growing redemption requests,” Oliver Salmon, a researcher at Savills Plc, wrote last week.

Still, the outlook for CRE is expected to improve later this year if the ECB begins cutting interest rates as expected and the soft landing narrative proves accurate.

Redemptions across Europe surpassed €1 billion in each of the final three months of 2023, the Morningstar data show. German investors, who have to give a year’s notice before they can pull money, withdrew more than €750 million from property funds there over the final five months of the year, according to Barkow Consulting.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.