(Bloomberg) -- U.S. high-yield bond funds suffered the biggest outflows since the end of September, as investors sought to limit their risk exposure amid growing coronavirus infections across the world and ahead of the upcoming U.S. election.

High-yield investors pulled $2.5 billion out of retail funds during the week ended Oct. 28, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Lipper. It’s the first withdrawal since the $3.59 billion yanked in the reporting period ended Sept. 30, and follows an inflow of $150.9 million last week.

Investors fleeing the asset class to seek safety elsewhere are also taking out cash from high-yield exchange-traded funds. Two junk-bond sales were pulled from the primary market this week, and other borrowers are sweetening terms to get deals done.

High-yield spreads had widened 47 basis points this week through Wednesday, the most since the week ended Sept. 25, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. Junk bonds sold off alongside stocks and oil, which both fell to new lows this week.

Meanwhile, investment-grade funds saw a $3.3 billion inflow, adding cash for the 29th consecutive week.

