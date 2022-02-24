(Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to buy bonds that shield them from the prospect of accelerating inflation after the Russian military launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

The assault drove the price of key commodities sharply higher, pushing a gauge of inflation expectations in Britain and Europe over the next year to a record. That put the so-called 10-year U.K. real yield on course for its largest drop since the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, and the equivalent German rate toward its biggest decline since 2011.

The moves were compounded as traders bet that central banks will not respond to the repricing in inflation expectations by tightening policy more aggressively. Money markets only slightly trimmed central bank tightening bets ahead of key meetings for the Bank of England and European Central bank in March.

“In order for breakeven rates to adjust lower you would need even more aggressive monetary policies,” said Althea Spinozzi, strategist at Saxo Bank. “However, central banks will be reluctant to hike aggressively in the midst of a war as they could cause growth to slowdown significantly.”

The U.K. 10-year breakeven rate rose to the highest since 1996 and the equivalent German one above 2% for the first since 2011. The gauges represent the difference between conventional yields and those indexed to inflation, and provide an estimate of the future pace of price increases.

One-year inflation swaps in the euro area jumped 53 basis points to 4.72%. The U.K. rate jumped 114 basis points to 8.04%.

