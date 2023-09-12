Investors See European Stocks Rising Over Next Year, BofA Says

(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for European stocks is growing rosier as worries over a recession ease, according to Bank of America Corp’s latest survey of fund managers, which predicts the region’s equities will advance over the next year.

While a majority of investors see European equities falling in the coming months due to monetary tightening, fading bets that the economy will be tipped into recession over the next year have led an increasing number to take a more optimistic view on stocks in the medium term, BofA strategists led by Andreas Bruckner said in a note.

Investors are not outright bulls just yet. Positioning is very much defensive, the survey showed, with pharma overtaking technology as the largest sector overweight in Europe, and utilities in third place as investors shun industries more sensitive to the economic cycle.

This year’s rally in European equities has largely run aground over the summer after the European Central Bank pressed ahead with its mission to tame inflation with a series of interest rate hikes.

The risk remains that policymakers may pull too hard on the monetary levers and tip the economy into recession. The Stoxx 600 Index is up 7.5% for the year.

Investor concerns over growth were apparent in Bank of America’s survey, with 89% of respondents expecting a further slowdown in Europe’s growth momentum over the next six months.

All eyes will be on the ECB’s upcoming rate decision this Thursday to see if policymakers will indeed hike one more time, or switch to wait-and-see mode.

In a broader global survey, BofA found that concern over China’s sputtering economy has triggered a record switch in investors’ equity allocation away from emerging markets to the US.

Separately, Goldman Sachs strategists flagged that negative economic momentum has weighed on European assets in recent weeks, with a lot of the weakness in equities coming from the luxury goods sector.

BofA’s regional poll was conducted between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, surveying 141 participants with $276 billion in assets under management.

--With assistance from Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Michael Msika.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.