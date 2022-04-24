(Bloomberg) --

An upset in France’s presidential election would be likely to roil markets that have been betting on Emmanuel Macron securing a second term.

If nationalist and euroskeptic Marine Le Pen unseats the incumbent, European assets could face a selloff comparable to the euro crisis or Brexit, according to market participants.

France’s risk premium over Germany would more than double to higher than 100 basis points, according to Mizuho International Plc. Equity markets would swiftly drop by at least 5%, with “material downside” for credit markets as well, according to Barclays economists.

“It would be a terrible day for markets,” said Ariane Hayate, fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management in Paris. “The first impact would be on the French 10-year bond yield that could go through the roof.”

Investors were relaxed going into Sunday’s vote, with French stocks and bonds alongside the euro supported by polls showed a widening gap between the two contenders since the first round. Markets took comfort as politicians on the left and right gave support to Macron and as Le Pen failed to land a major blow in Wednesday’s debate.

That leaves investors vulnerable to a shock, with ripples set to extend to most sectors of the economy. Companies in which the French government holds stakes, such as Air France-KLM and Renault SA, could experience “full-blown” government intervention, while utilities such as Engie SA and Electricite de France SA would be “at the center of energy policy conflicts,” according to Alphavalue head of strategy Pierre-Yves Gauthier.

Toll-road operators Vinci SA and Eiffage SA would be exposed to Le Pen’s pledge to nationalize the country’s highways. Caterers could face higher costs from her vow to make at least 80% of food products in cafeterias come from France.

Labor Squeeze

Le Pen’s plan to control immigration could hurt industries suffering from labor shortages, such as hospitality and construction, according to Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France. It could also affect luxury giants such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, which are among the CAC 40 Index’s biggest growth engines.

Lenders Societe Generale SA, Credit Agricole SA and BNP Paribas SA could be impacted as they’ve benefited from closer European Union integration. Macron has said the vote will be a referendum on the EU, on French-German relations and on climate policies.

“A Le Pen victory would destroy the beating heart of Europe,” said Matteo Brancolini, a fund manager at BPER Banca SpA in Milan. “A crumbling European Union could in turn lead to a meltdown on markets.”

While Le Pen has abandoned calls made as recently as 2017 to ditch the euro, she still advocates for a referendum on the constitution to make French law superior to EU rules. She wants to restore permanent border controls in the Schengen zone, which would contradict law in the bloc and likely lead to retaliation.

“If Le Pen were to win the second round, the euro’s negative market reaction is likely to be strong,” said Daria Parkhomenko, strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Voter turnout, and the extent of Macron’s ability to mobilize an anti-Le Pen vote outside his core supporters, remains the wild card.”

Even if Le Pen doesn’t win, a close vote could trigger volatility going into parliamentary elections in June and make it harder for Macron to implement his agenda.

“It would be a huge step back for Europe and a big step back in what has been built gradually during Covid, which is European solidarity,” said Ludovic Labal, manager of the Strategic Europe Quality Fund at Eric Sturdza Investments in Paris. “The consequences of this would be far more damaging and impact the territory of Europe a lot over time, even if not immediately.”

