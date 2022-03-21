Russia’s creditors are keeping a close watch on a bond payment due Monday as questions persist over whether the government will continue to meet its debt obligations in the face of stringent sanctions following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

It’s one of a number of payments coming up in a busy schedule for Russia on debt issued to foreign investors.

Last week, fears of a default eased after US$117 million of interest started reaching international investors. But with central bank reserves held overseas frozen, there’s ongoing speculation about how long Russia will keep servicing its debt.

The payment due Monday is a US$66 million coupon on a 2029 dollar bond, based on Bloomberg calculations. This debt has a ruble-fallback option, which allows Russia to make the payment in its local currency. But given the sanctions and internal capital controls, it’s unclear if international investors can access the funds if they’re transferred to local accounts.

There’s also a lack of clarity on whether coupon payments had been made on a local currency bond, known as an OFZ, which was due early March.

Fitch Ratings said last week that Russia would be at risk of default if it hasn’t met that obligation within 30 days -- setting April 1 as another key date for the country, which hasn’t defaulted on local currency bonds since 1998.

“Against this backdrop, each coupon payment and bond redemption is monitored by the market to understand whether or not this happens in an orderly manner, with a delay within the grace period or not at all,” said Antoine Lesne, head of ETF strategy and research for State Street’s SPDR, which owns some Russian government bonds.

In a further sign of Russia’s isolation from global financial markets, a number of firms are also struggling to get clearance for debt payments. Investors still hadn’t received payments due from Severstal PJSC at the end of last week, putting the mining company at risk of a default after a grace period expires later this week.

Steelmaker Evraz Group SA, in which sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has a stake, said Monday that it made an US$18.9 million coupon payment but that the funds were blocked by its correspondent bank, Societe Generale SA, for compliance reasons.

Clearing houses Clearstream and Euroclear have stopped accepting the ruble as a settlement currency and have excluded securities issued by Russian entities from all Triparty transactions, barring them from a traditional channel used to make payments to bondholders.

Gold miner Polyus PJSC and state owned transport operator Russian Railways are among those that have payments due in the coming weeks.