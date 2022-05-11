(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top independent utility Electric Power Development Co., known as J-Power, is under pressure from investors including Man Group Plc and Amundi SA to set more stringent targets for climate action.

Shareholder proposals filed by Amundi, Europe’s biggest asset manager, Man Group, the largest publicly listed hedge fund, and others call on the electricity producer to set new short- and medium-term emissions reduction targets and to disclose details on how to meet those goals.

The requests, which are also backed by HSBC Asset Management and the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, follow months of discussions with the firm on its approach to decarbonization, the investors said Wednesday in a statement.

J-Power relied on fossil fuels for about 85% of electricity generation in fiscal 2020, according to BloombergNEF. An existing climate plan aims to transition coal-fired power plants to use less polluting fuels, and pledges to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 40% by 2030 and hit net zero in 2050.

Those plans risk wasting capital to prolong the life of coal-fired plants, while there are doubts over the feasibility and costs of some technologies J-Power intends to rely on, according to the group of investors. “The current direction of travel is highly concerning,” Caroline Le Meaux, Amundi’s head of engagement, voting policy and ESG research, said in the statement.

J-Power has received the shareholder proposals and “will disclose any opinion once the board can discuss the matter,” a spokesperson said by phone. The utility will continue to hold discussions with the investors and to work on its decarbonization goals, according to the spokesperson.

Read more: Japan Needs More Than Carbon Tax, Green Fund to Achieve Net Zero

Investor concerns come as Japan’s electricity producers, the nation’s most polluting sector, consider how to deliver on the government’s plans to zero out emissions by mid-century.

Some utilities intend to extend the use of fossil fuel operations by deploying carbon capture and storage, or by using cleaner fuels such as biomass or hydrogen alongside coal and gas. However, many of “these technologies have yet to be commercialized at scale,” BNEF analyst Toshiya Shinagawa said in a report last month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.