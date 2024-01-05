'Growth-at-all-costs' no longer – it's now profits and generative AI at software companies: analyst

As investors downgrade some top artificial intelligence firms, an analyst covering the sector says he believes people are realizing revenue from the technology may not come as quickly as previously thought.

In the past week, analysts downgraded expectations for AI firms MongoDB and Palantir, citing overhyped AI prospects.

Rishi Jaluria, managing director of software equity research RBC Capital Markets, said he believes analysts are realizing that many AI firms might not generate substantial revenue until 2025.

“I think the beginning of the year has been a splash of cold water on the face of AI,” he told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview on Friday.

“I believe generative AI is seismic technology. It is really going to change the entire landscape and have ramifications as big as the smartphone or the internet. I'm not downplaying AI at all, but I think investors got a little bit ahead of themselves in terms of how quickly the generative AI would translate into revenue.”

Jaluria said concerns over privacy and regulation in the AI industry have slowed growth, while many investors are still working out the new technology’s potential, making it difficult to determine which companies will ultimately succeed.

Jaluria called MongoDB and HubSpot up-and-coming AI companies that could be worthy of an investment look, despite MongoDB’s recent downgrade.

MongoDB, a database platform, is currently competing with the much larger Oracle for market share in the space.

“Oracle makes a lot of claims when it comes to generative AI, but MongoDB is backing that up by reality,” Jaluria.

Jaluria said he is a believer in data analytics firm Palantir, but understands where the underperform designation comes from.

“Palantir is making these claims to try to sell their product and sell their stock to retail investors, but I don't think it's backed up by reality and that's why I have a price target for Palantir that is substantially lower than what the company actually is trading,” he said.