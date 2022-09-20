(Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest choices the new Italian premier will have to make after Sunday’s elections is who will become economy and finance minister, tasked with steering the country’s fragile finances through an energy crisis and rising interest rates.

Markets want someone reliable to manage a historically weak economy burdened by high debt. Picking a new economic chief will be among the first potentially risky moves for the new leadership.

As Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s technocratic government exits, the premiership will likely fall to Brothers of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni who has little government experience. Her right-wing coalition includes Matteo Salvini’s League and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Here’s a list of some of the candidates:

Draghi’s Legacy

One option would be to leave a safe pair of hands on the job able to continue the reforms and savings put in place by Draghi. The most obvious option in this case would be current Finance Minister Daniele Franco, 69. Under his stewardship Italy’s economy grew 6.6% in 2021 and deficit levels were kept under control.

Draghi personally praised Franco last week, saying he hoped the next government “will have a minister like him.” That fueled speculation that Franco may be left in place to continue to steer the economy.

Market-Friendly Options

A similar choice would be Fabio Panetta, 63, currently Executive Board member of the European Central Bank. His long career at the Bank of Italy and then the ECB makes him a reliable choice, particularly at a time when bond yields are rising and an open dialog with the ECB is considered key in keeping the economy stable. Italian newspaper Il Foglio reported in July that Panetta briefed Meloni about the economic situation at a lawmaker's birthday party in Rome. Still, Panetta might be tempted to avoid a Finance Ministry role and wait for the top Bank of Italy post which opens up next year.

Another scenario sees the new government appointing someone able to keep international investors calm but not too close to the old government. One name doing the rounds is Domenico Siniscalco, 68, a former finance minister and Treasury director general in conservative governments.

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, 65, also a former ECB executive board member with a long career at the Bank of Italy, would likewise be in line with that reasoning. He has since been teaching, including at Harvard University, and has been chairman of the board of directors of French bank Societe Generale since 2015.

Party Candidates

More coalition-friendly and potentially disruptive choices include appointing current Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, 55, as a nod to Brothers of Italy coalition ally the League. He already was considered for the job of finance chief back in 2018.

Former Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti, 75, is also an option. He served under Berlusconi’s conservative governments both as minister and deputy premier, but is considered somewhat controversial and not in good relations with all members of the coalition.

Carve-Up

Yet another option would see the powerful ministry split in two with an Economy Ministry in charge of the budget and a Finance Ministry in charge of fiscal policy. The two were separate in Italy until 2001 when they were unified under Tremonti, so it would merely be a return to the past and in line with euro-area peers like Germany.

This option is a useful one in a country with large and fractious coalitions like Italy allowing more seats at cabinet meetings. It also dilutes power, potentially avoiding tensions with the premier.

In this scenario, Maurizio Leo, 67, has been floated as an option for Finance Minister. He is a Meloni man who worked on the party’s flat tax proposal.

