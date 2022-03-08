(Bloomberg) -- Investors in a niche leveraged product betting against nickel have been wiped out after the metal’s historic surge this week.

Issuer WisdomTree Investments announced that the Nickel 3x Daily Short exchange-traded commodity (ticker 3NIS), which aims to deliver three times the inverse performance of the commodity, will be redeemed following “extreme and continual” movements in the metal’s price.

Nickel has soared amid concern over supplies from Russia and a subsequent squeeze on short positions, with the London Metal Exchange suspending trading in the metal Tuesday.

In a notice on its website, WisdomTree said it had applied to the LSE and Borsa Italiana to immediately suspend and delist 3NIS. The redemption amount has been calculated as zero “so investors should not expect to get paid for the securities they hold,” the firm said.

A week ago, the ETC -- a breed of exchange-traded product that invests in commodities, often via futures contracts -- had more than $7 million in assets. A spokesperson for WisdomTree didn’t comment beyond the notices on its website.

The product’s demise is just one example of how recent wild moves across the metals complex are starting to make waves in usually obscure corners of the fund market. One of only two U.S. ETPs focused on nickel, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return exchange-traded note (JJN), jumped more than 69% on Monday as trading volumes exploded to 55-times the average of the past year.

Leveraged products like 3NIS are especially vulnerable when such extreme moves are taking place. These vehicles use options to amplify returns, and they’re extremely popular with investors because they can offer big profits quickly. However these products can also suffer swift, heavy losses, and have become notorious for starring in multiple market meltdowns.

WisdomTree had announced a “restrike event” for 3NIS on Monday. That’s a mechanism that seeks to limit declines in a leveraged or inverse product by effectively resetting it before moves in the underlying security can destroy all value.

The Tuesday notice said that prices moved even further before the restrike could be concluded, so it was determined that the product’s value had dropped by 100%.

