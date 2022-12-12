(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors with a combined $3 trillion in funds have launched a new campaign to pressure the companies they own to do more to fight the decline in biodiversity.

AXA Investment Managers, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and eight other asset managers are backing the program, called Nature Action 100, with a view to getting at least 100 firms to protect and restore ecosystems via investor-company engagements.

The initiative coincides with a new global biodiversity pact being negotiated at the United Nations biodiversity conference now under way in Montreal. Known as COP15, the summit’s goal is to find ways to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030. Delegates also need to figure out how to find the roughly $700 billion that’s going to be needed each year to do that.

Biodiversity — the range of life on earth, from plankton to polar bears — is declining at an unprecedented rate. The World Economic Forum estimates that roughly half of global GDP, or about $44 trillion of economic value, depends on the natural world in some way.

“We hope to bring change by encouraging corporates, investors and policy makers to take robust and timely actions to address this global challenge,” Liudmila Strakodonskaya, responsible investment analyst at AXA, said in a statement.

“The financial system is helping to drive the problem by not assessing these impacts and dependencies, and not acting on them,” Adam Kanzer, head of stewardship for the Americas at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said in an interview. “We believe that we have a fiduciary duty to address this.”

The investors behind Nature Action 100 will develop strategies to target companies in the most important sectors. The coalition plans to initially focus on 100 companies, tracking their progress and issuing annual updates.

The effort mirrors Climate Action 100+, a $68 trillion investor group that targets emissions reductions. Both groups are coordinated by Ceres and the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change. In the five years since Climate Action 100+ was formed, it has struggled to materially move the needle on emissions. Year after year after year, its reports have shown that net zero promises aren’t backed with tangible action.

The emissions push has run into several headwinds, including a global energy crisis and political backlash in the US. It remains to be seen whether companies will do better on biodiversity. The founders of Nature Action 100 say they are optimistic.

“Collaborative engagement, when done with sufficient ambition and rigor, can achieve things that are far greater than the sum of its parts,” said Jan Erik Saugestad, chief executive of Storebrand Asset Management of Norway.

--With assistance from Mathieu Dion.

(Updates with comment from BNP Paribas Asset Management)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.