Tech stocks have rallied so far this year, and investor enthusiasm over artificial intelligence is a big reason why, but many are wondering if the run-up can continue.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday, co-founder and partner at Deepwater Asset Management, Doug Clinton, said he believes AI will be even bigger and more impactful over the long term than the market thinks.

“Eventually we will get there, but the challenge is over the shorter to medium term,” said Clinton. “We’ve priced a lot into many AI assets, but you have to have revenues and earnings that justify the bid up in those prices.”

Clinton points out that investors are feeling a sort of euphoria right now over AI, and it’s important to remain cognizant about the valuation. “Asset prices for AI could keep going higher but it’s important that investors remain cognizant about the valuation before getting too excited about the technology.”

Also speaking with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday was managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Hatem Dhiab, who shares the positive view about the future of AI stocks.

“AI is just the pixie dust of the investment world right now,” said Dhiab. “In the long term, companies that support AI will benefit.”

As for investing in the AI sector, Dhiab says he is bullish on Google, which he says is a company with a long history of using AI to improve search.

“I would argue that Google is not too late to the AI party,” said Dhiab. “Google manages large data sets and networking analytics that can be used to provide intelligence for AI, and Google’s Bard is excellent.”

Like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Bard is a chatbot designed to generate responses to prompts.

Nvidia has been touted as the hottest AI stock in recent months, as the chipmaker neared a $1 trillion market capitalization.

“It’s the company to beat broadly in the AI sector,” said Clinton. “The big winners in AI are going to be many of the companies that we all love right now.”