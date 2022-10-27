(Bloomberg) -- Align Technology Inc. was already one of the worst performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year before a dismal earnings report knocked more than $3 billion off its market value. Now it’s the worst.

Invisalign’s maker has plunged more than 72% in 2022, outpacing Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc.’s fall to be the weakest member of the benchmark so far this year. Align’s third-quarter results exacerbated the selloff, sending shares down as much as 21% Thursday after missing Wall Street’s expectations for both earnings and shipments of clear dental aligners.

That’s left analysts to wonder how Align, which has been trampled in 2022 by economic headwinds and tough year-over-year comparisons, will trade in the months ahead. The shares are on pace for their worst year since the company went public in 2001, with the latest earnings miss prompting analysts to slash their price targets for the stock.

“Recent struggles can be explained by the double-whammy of early macro headwinds this year and tough stimulus-spending [comparisons] from last year,” said Baird analyst Jeff Johnson. “Nothing is fundamentally broken with the long-term clear aligner penetration story or ALGN’s competitive positioning.”

Still, another quarter of misses has Wall Street trimming back its expectations for the stock. Analysts from Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI were among those who joined Baird’s Johnson in lowering their targets for share prices, though they retained overall bullish ratings on the stock. Align has 10 buy-equivalent and two sell-level ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“So why not downgrade ALGN? We contemplated it,” Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson wrote. The stock’s current levels reflect a bearish view for next year, and she sees a path to its valuation moving back higher on growth in 2024. “The business is not broken.”

