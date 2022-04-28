(Bloomberg) -- Align Technology plummeted on Thursday in the biggest intraday drop since July 2019, after the Invisalign maker reported fewer shipments of its clear teeth-straightening products than analysts expected.

The company sank as much as 25%, erasing more than $5 billion in market value as its adjusted earnings per share underwhelmed amid weakening consumer confidence. It’s plunge of more than 50% is among the worst for S&P 500 members this year.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, but the inflationary pressures don’t look likely to calm down near term, and reallocated consumer discretionary dollars could remain a demand headwind for Invisalign for at least the next few quarters,” wrote Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar, who has an overweight rating on the stock and recommends buying “once the dust settles.”

The stock soared through the pandemic, hitting a record high in 2021 as case shipments surged amid strong consumer demand for the firm’s clear aligners. But continued impact from Covid-19 waves and waning consumer confidence are pressuring the clear aligner company’s results, Chief Executive Officer Joe Hogan said.

Shares are lower by about 20% as of 12:53 p.m. in New York.

