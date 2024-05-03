(Bloomberg) -- The International Olympic Committee said it has “full confidence” in the French authorities’ ability to secure the Paris 2024 Games against the backdrop of growing global protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

International demonstrations over the growing death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza have most recently spread across US university campuses. There have also been protests at French universities.

The French capital also has a recent history of terrorist incidents. Islamist extremists attacked the headquarters of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015 and then again at the Bataclan theater in November of that year, killing more than 140 people in total.

“Like any big event in our world, unfortunately the Olympics have to take security into account, not just today but since 1972” when security first played a major role, IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters at a Zoom briefing on Friday, referencing the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Games in Munich.

“The organizing committee, like us, have full confidence in the French authorities who are working in a very meticulous and a very professional way,” he said.

Bach said he’s in regular contact with both the Israel and Palestinian Olympic committees ahead of the Games that begin on July 26. The scope for protests at the participation of Israeli athletes at the Games shows signs of growing. A Palestinian team has competed at every Games since 1996, and intends to do so this year, even as the seven-month old conflict between Israel and Hamas rages.

The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have taken a toll, Bach acknowledged, and “people are looking for something positive to give them hope.”

He reiterated the IOC’s line on the participation of Russian athletes at the Games. No Russian teams will take part and only individual athletes can participate as neutral competitors. A panel will assess every Russian athlete that qualifies for the Games between now and July to verify their eligibility, he added.

“That means no affiliation to military or intelligence services or active support for the war in Ukraine.”

The IOC has a lot riding on the success of the Paris 2024 Games after decades of host cities running over budget. They’re a major test for the IOC’s efforts to introduce a more streamlined, less competitive bidding process built around dialog not rivalry to yield Olympics that are both cheaper and more sustainable.

Paris will attempt a first for the Games by hosting an opening ceremony along the River Seine, a stunt that could be spectacular, but is fraught with risk. Organizers say they have a Plan B if necessary but are confident they can stick to the waterborne parade for the Games.

The Games have also pushed French authorities to make the Seine clean enough to host distance-swimming events and the triathlon. Some politicians have pledged to go for a dip in the river once testing is complete.

Bach said he’s yet to receive an invitation to test the waters, “but if do, I’d be happy to join them.”

“I just hope it’s not too cold.”

