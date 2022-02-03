(Bloomberg) -- The International Olympic Committee would support an inquiry into the now-withdrawn allegations of tennis star Peng Shuai if she wants one, IOC chief Thomas Bach said.

Bach plans to meet face-to-face with Peng in Beijing to check on her physical well-being following the athlete’s weekslong disappearance after she alleged having an affair with a retired top Communist Party official in China. It’s critical to follow Peng’s wishes, once her safety has been assured, Bach said during a press conference ahead of the start of the Winter Games in Beijing.

“It’s a necessity to respect her and to listen to her and how she sees the situation and how she wants to live her life,” Bach said.

Bach said he has only participated in one of the calls with Peng since she posted a 1,500-character essay on social media in November about the affair, and seeing her in person will be the best way to understand the situation and get her perspective. Peng has said she’s living in Beijing, can move about freely and is spending time with family and friends, Bach said.

“Now we will be able to do the next step in a personal meeting to convince us in person of her well-being and of her state of mind,” he said.

Peng will enter the closed-loop bubble that has been established in Beijing to keep the athletes and others involved in this month’s Winter Olympics separated from the city’s residents in order to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus that causes Covid-19. Once she has cleared the necessary procedures, the meeting will occur, Bach said, without giving further details on the timing.

The Olympics chief also said athletes can safely make political statements during media briefings that occur following their competitions. While the organizers have drawn criticism for rules that forbid political statements or expressions during the events or at medal ceremonies, Bach said it was decided by the athletes themselves.

He declined to comment on China’s treatment of ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which has drawn criticism from the U.S. and other nations amid allegations of forced labor.

“We are not commenting on political issues because otherwise we are taking a political standpoint and we are getting in the middle of tensions and dispute and confrontations of political powers,” Bach said. “Then we are putting the games at risk.”

