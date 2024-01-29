(Bloomberg) -- ION Markets, a unit of Andrea Pignataro’s ION Group, has extended the deadline for a new $1.825 billion leveraged loan sale by three days, giving investors more time to decide whether to participate in the deal, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The delay comes at a time when borrowers have generally seen strong demand for new loan sales. It brings the official deadline for investors to submit their orders to Friday at 10:00 a.m., New York time, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction.

Through the new debt deal, ION Markets is seeking to lower the interest rate margin on an existing $1.7 billion loan due 2028 and raise an additional $125 million to distribute as dividends. A group of arrangers led by UBS Group AG is managing the sale.

Representatives for ION and UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In recent years ION has taken around $3 billion of private loans through holding companies to help finance an acquisition spree, Bloomberg reported last week. Companies typically rely on dividends from their operating entities to service debt at the holding-company level.

Read more: Fintech Giant ION Grew With Billions in Secretive HPS Debt

The ION Markets deal is the seventh time in the last twelve months that an ION unit sold debt to fund dividends. Just last week, ION Corporates repriced a $623 million term loan and issued an additional $77 million in debt to partially fund a distribution.

ION’s businesses include financial services firms like Dealogic, Fidessa Trading and Acuris, the owner of financial news platform Mergermarket. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with ION in providing financial software and data.

--With assistance from Michael Tobin.

(Updates with details about the loan sale starting in first paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.