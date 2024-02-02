(Bloomberg) -- ION Markets, a unit of Andrea Pignataro’s fintech empire, abandoned efforts to lower the interest rate on a $1.7 billion loan after concerns over the group’s overall indebtedness caused the market value of its debt to fall, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The group amassed about $3 billion of private loans in recent years to back a series of acquisitions, the bulk of it from New-York based private lender HPS Investment Partners, Bloomberg News reported on Jan. 24. That adds to about $12 billion of debt issued by ION’s subsidiaries. The Italian government is looking into ION’s planned purchase of Milan-based Prelios SpA, as it seeks reassurances about the future debt levels of the asset manager.

The ION unit had been marketing a so-called repricing for its loan, which would have locked in a lower rate on the debt. The company is still moving forward with a $125 million incremental loan that will pay a distribution to shareholders, the people added, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction.

Representatives for ION and UBS Group AG, the bank leading the transaction, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The dollar-denominated term loans of ION Markets dropped in recent days, with the price falling to below 98.7 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The quotes in the secondary market were below the level being marketed in the repricing deal, which ranged from 99.5 to 100 cents on the dollar, making the transaction less attractive to investors.

The $125 million incremental tranche has commitments due on Friday at 1 p.m. New York time, and it’s now guided at a cash price of 99.03 cents, the people familiar said. At those levels, the loan would yield around 10%, according to Bloomberg calculations.

ION’s businesses include financial services firms like Dealogic, Fidessa Trading and Acuris, the owner of financial news platform Mergermarket. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with ION in providing financial software and data.

