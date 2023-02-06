(Bloomberg) -- The trading technology firm hit by a cyberattack last week told some clients that it has rebuilt relevant systems and will relaunch them after carrying out independent security testing.

ION Trading UK indicated that some systems could be available on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The process of bringing clients back online will be staggered and is likely to take place over several days, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has been involved in testing the systems, two of the people said.

Last week’s attack on ION upended derivatives trading around the world, forcing a number of banks and brokers to process certain trades manually and drawing the attention of government agencies and regulators.

Lockbit, the hacking group behind the attack, said on Friday that a ransom had been paid and that the gang provided a decryption key to unlock the compromised computers. ION has declined to comment on the ransom.

