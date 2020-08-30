(Bloomberg) -- IOOF Holdings Ltd. is seeking to raise A$1 billion ($737 million) to buy National Australia Bank Ltd.’s wealth management unit, according to people familiar with the matter

The Melbourne-based wealth manager will seek to raise the money at about A$3.50 per share, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details have not been publicly announced. Its shares last traded at A$4.63. The deal will value the unit at about A$1.5 billion.

Spokespeople for IOOF and National Australia declined to comment when contacted Monday.

IOOF Holdings Halted Pending Acquisition, Capital Raising Plans

It’s the second multi-million dollar acquisition for IOOF as Australia’s biggest banks exit a wealth management industry that’s been plagued by scandal. It completed a revised deal to buy Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s pension and investment unit in February, as Chief Executive Officer Renato Mota overhauls the business and expands.

Australia’s banking and wealth industry was lashed for years of wrongdoing in a public inquiry into misconduct in the financial services industry. National Australia had planned to spin off MLC by the end of 2019, however the timing repeatedly shifted as the bank grappled with a rising bill for customer remediation and lackluster earnings.

Details of the planned capital raising and takeover were previously reported by the Australian Financial Review.

