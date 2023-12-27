(Bloomberg) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. fell the most in more than a year after US regulators paused a study of its lung cancer drug following a patient death.

The Food and Drug Administration told Iovance to stop the trial after a death potentially related to a process that cancer patients must complete before receiving cellular therapies, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Called lymphodepletion, the process involves weakening the immune system.

The shares lost as much as 24% as of 11 a.m. in New York, their biggest intraday loss since May 2022.

Iovance is developing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, an experimental approach to using the body’s own immune defenses to attack solid tumors. The death was reported in a mid-stage trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer who haven’t responded to other drugs.

The clinical hold has no impact on any other Iovance clinical trials, including an experimental treatment for melanoma that has been submitted for regulatory review, the company said. The FDA is expected to decide on approval of that drug, called lifileucel, in late February.

Analysts called the hold a “slight setback” that’s expected to be resolved over time. “Ultimately a lifileucel approval and launch in melanoma is what matters here and that looks to remain on track,” Piper Sandler analysts said in a note.

Iovance said it’s working with the FDA to safely resume trial enrollment as soon as possible.

