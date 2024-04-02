(Bloomberg) -- Monday’s highly anticipated rematch between the Iowa and Louisiana State university women’s basketball teams attracted a record TV audience of 12.3 million viewers.

The tally from the quarter-final game represented the biggest TV audience ever for a women’s college basketball game, Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN said Tuesday. It also set a record for the network, becoming the most-watched college basketball game ever on its various platforms.

An audience of 9.9 million tuned in last year, when LSU defeated Iowa to win the NCAA women’s championship.

The game’s biggest stars, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese, didn’t disappoint. Clark scored 41 points, had 12 assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Reese had 17 points and 20 rebounds. It’s no surprise the sequel between the Hawkeyes and Tigers outdrew their first matchup, as both squads have been two of the most popular teams this year for viewers.

In the semifinals, Iowa’s Hawkeyes will face off April 5 against the University of Connecticut’s Huskies, who are led by another star player, Paige Bueckers, who has sponsorship deals with Nike, Gatorade and Bose. Before that game, the undefeated University of South Carolina Gamecocks will play the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The average price for tickets sold thus far for the women’s final four is at $684, just $14 less than the men’s at $698, according to Stubhub.

A factor affecting prices is the venue where the teams will play. The four men’s teams will meet in the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, which can seat up to 73,000 fans. The women will play at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. That arena can host 19,000 spectators.

With a lower supply of tickets, the starting list price for women’s final four tickets is more than five times the men’s ($866 versus $158), according to Stubhub. The national championship games will take place on April 7 and April 8, with the women’s game on ABC and the men’s on CBS.

